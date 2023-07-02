Worker electrocuted at Delhi under-construction site

Labourer electrocuted to death at under-construction site on Delhi's LNJP Hospital premises

Another labourer took him to the emergency room upon seeing him.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A labourer was electrocuted to death at an under-construction building on the premises of a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, they said.

Read | Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony; firefighting ops under way

At around 9 am, Kumar was brought to the emergency of the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

Kumar was working as a labourer at the construction site within the premises of the hospital when he got electrocuted. Another labourer saw him and took him to the emergency room, a senior police officer said.

The place of incident was inspected by forensic experts and a crime team of the Delhi Police, he said.

Necessary legal action is being initiated, he added.

Delhi
India News

