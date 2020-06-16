Ladakh records 94 new coronavirus cases

Ladakh records 94 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 649

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Jun 16 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative image.

As many as 94 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the union territory to 649, health department officials said.

While 50 new coronavirus cases were reported from Kargil district, 44 samples returned positive for COVID-19 in Leh district, the officials said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Three patients recovered and were discharged from hospital in Kargil this morning, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 85, they said.

Ladakh had reported one coronavirus-related death.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The condition of 563 active cases in the union territory -- 453 in Kargil and 110 in Leh -- is “stable”, the officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ladakh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 