Ladakh's large Tibetan settlement gets round the clock power supply: Official

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Dec 26 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 17:40 ist

The largest Tibetan settlement in Ladakh - Rebel Sumdho and Sumdho TR - in the remote Nyoma block has been connected to the National Power Grid, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

"The power development department of Ladakh has done a commendable job to provide 24x7 electricity to the Tibetan settlement on the occasion of Christmas on Saturday," he said.

The initiative was taken under the centrally sponsored Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) scheme.

Terming it an early Losar gift (Tibetan new year) to the inhabitants of the settlement -- located between Nyoma and Tsokar Lake -- he said the 70 odd households here were earlier electrified through a small solar photovoltaic power plant.

However, the DDUGJY scheme has now connected the villages to the Northern Grid, the spokesman said.

The other villages connected under the scheme in Leh are Chilling Sumdha (Aezang, Sumdha Chun and Chilling), Kumgyam, Wanla, Fotoksar, Shara, SAGY Line (Achinathang and Hanuthang), Teri, Youlchung, Harhipti and Skumarkha.

The project was executed by TKC TATA Projects and Power Grid Corporation India Ltd (Project Implementing Agency).

With round the clock power supply from the grid, the local children will be able to access tele-classes. This will also provide the option of a refrigeration system for those associated with the dairy industry besides bringing in economic development, he said.

