Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni misbehaves with journalists

Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with media persons at a function.

The minister had come for the inauguration of an oxygen plant at a child care centre when a journalist asked him about the SIT adding charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath's play: What the new charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case mean

The minister immediately lost his temper and asked the journalist "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?)

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

He tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident.

The minister used expletives and threatened media persons present there before walking off. He referred to journalists as "chor" (thief).

Watch the latest DH Videos here: