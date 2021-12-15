Union Minister Ajay Mishra misbehaves with journalists

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni misbehaves with journalists

The minister used expletives and threatened media persons present there before walking off

  • Dec 15 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 17:02 ist
The minister lost his temper and asked the journalist "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?). Credit: IANS Photo

Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with media persons at a function.

The minister had come for the inauguration of an oxygen plant at a child care centre when a journalist asked him about the SIT adding charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The minister immediately lost his temper and asked the journalist "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?)

 

He tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident.

The minister used expletives and threatened media persons present there before walking off. He referred to journalists as "chor" (thief).

