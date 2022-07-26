Lakhimpur violence: Allahabad High Court denies bail to Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur violence: HC denies bail to Ashish Mishra

The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 26 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 15:12 ist
Ashish Mishra. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which had left four farmers dead.

The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench had granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims.

Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh.

Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri
Ashish Mishra
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad High Court

