Lakhimpur violence: Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to file status report by tomorrow

Acting suo motu in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who have been named as accused in the case related to "murder of eight people" and whether they have been arrested or not.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli sought all details by Friday, even as Uttar Pradesh counsel senior advocate and Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad said a special investigation team and a judicial commission of inquiry have been set up by the state government.

"There is a grievance that you are not properly investigating. It is in the petition that eight persons, farmers and journalists have been murdered. We need to know who are the accused, against whom FIR has been filed and if they have been arrested," the bench asked her.

In her submission, Prasad said it was an "extremely unfortunate incident" and the investigation was already on. She sought time to file a status report by Friday.

The court also asked her to give details of PILs filed in this regard in Allahabad High Court.

On a request by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa, the court directed the state government to give immediate medical care to mother of one for the deceased farmers who was in a state of shock after the October 3 incident. "We received a message right now that mother of deceased is in critical condition, due to shock of loss of son and is in need of urgent medical attention. Immediately, communicate to the state government and take care and provide all medical facilities," the bench told Prasad.

The top court acted on a letter petition sent by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda who sought CBI probe into the matter.

Tripathi, who could barely connect to the virtual hearing due to technical glitches, complained that the state government did not properly act to prevent the "ghastly incident".

The top court put the matter for consideration on Friday.

The court had on Wednesday registered the suo motu case, 'In Re Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of lives'.

The Sunday incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has come under attack from the Opposition leaders as farmers' outfits have claimed that a car ferrying Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish ran over a group of protesters gathered to oppose a programme attended by Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Western UP have been protesting for the last one year demanding repeal of three farm laws.

