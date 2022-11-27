Last leopard in KNP cheetah enclosure sneaks out

Last leopard in KNP cheetah enclosure sneaks out into the wild

The eight cheetahs were flown to MP from Namibia on September 17

PTI
PTI, Sheopur,
  • Nov 27 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 12:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The sixth and last leopard roaming in a larger enclosure meant for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP) has come out and sneaked into the wild, an official said.

Six leopards had entered the acclimatisation enclosures before the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia in September. Five of the leopards were evacuated earlier and the last one left the enclosure on Friday.

"The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has informed as per camera traps that the last leopard came out of the enclosure on Friday," Kuno's Divisional Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma said on Saturday. He said the leopard was roaming in enclosure number six. At present, cheetahs have not been released in this enclosure, sources said.

Also Read | The tigers are waiting, NTCA

The eight cheetahs were flown to MP from Namibia on September 17 under an ambitious initiative to reintroduce the fastest animal in the country. They were released into the KNP quarantine zone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, three cheetahs – Obaan, Alton, and Freddie - were shifted from the quarantine area to the acclimatisation enclosure, according to officials. Obaan was released into the larger enclosure, spread over an area of five square kilometres, on November 18 while Elton and Freddie were moved to the acclimatisation enclosure on November 5, an official had said. The other five cheetahs would also be shifted to the large enclosure this month, officials said.

The eight cheetahs, including five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group, were housed in six 'bomas' (enclosures) after their arrival. The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cheetah
Project Cheetah
Kuno National Park
Leopards
Madhya Pradesh
wildlife
India News

What's Brewing

Beauty in abstraction

Beauty in abstraction

The fizzy feel-good brews

The fizzy feel-good brews

Philly, the city of murals

Philly, the city of murals

How Pandavapura got its name!

How Pandavapura got its name!

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

 