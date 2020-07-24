Law and order surrendered before goons in UP: Priyanka

Law and order has surrendered before 'goons' in UP: Priyanka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 12:35 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

 Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over rising crime, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the law and order in the state has "surrendered" before goons and no one feels safe anywhere.

Her attack over the UP government came over the reported killing of a man from Kanpur allegedly by his kidnappers even after ransom was paid.

Priyanka Gandhi said the law and order in Uttar Pradesh has completely collapsed.

After taking the life of common people, now public proclamations are being made about it, she said, adding that be it home, road, office, no one feels safe anywhere.

"After Vikram Joshi, now abducted Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur has been killed. The police got the money paid to the kidnappers and he was killed as well. A new 'gundaraj' has come into being," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In this jungle raj, law and order has surrendered before the goons," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order and the rising crime in the state.

The Congress had also slammed the government over the Vikas Dubey incident and the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, and was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress
BJP
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 