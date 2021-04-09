Law student shot dead, cousin injured in suspected road rage incident in Delhi

Student shot dead in suspected road rage incident

In a suspected case of road rage, a 22-year-old law student was shot dead and his cousin suffered gunshot wounds when an unidentified man opened fire at them after a brawl at a CNG station in Rohini on Friday, police said.

Yash, a resident of Khajuri Khas, along with his cousin Arjun (23) had gone to submit documents at a college in Rohini.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector -16 on Friday afternoon.

Yash and Arjun had an argument with the man over some issue at the CNG station, following which the two men hit him and went back to their car. Later, the man took out a pistol from his car and shot at them, said a senior police officer.

The two men were rushed to a hospital, where Yash was declared brought dead by doctors while Arjun was undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

According to the police, it is suspected to be a case of road rage but the exact cause of the fight between them is not known yet.

A case of murder has been registered and CCTV cameras installed near the CNG station are being examined to identify the culprit and ascertain the sequence of events, the DCP said.

