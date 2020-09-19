Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh tests positive for Covid-19

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for Covid-19, Pradesh Congress vice president Dhirendra Pratap said on Saturday.

Her test report came positive late on Friday night. Hridayesh is being brought here to be admitted at the Max Hospital, he said.

She had been admitted at Shushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani on Friday morning after being diagnosed with pneumonia, Pratap said.

PCC president Pritam Singh also went into isolation on Saturday as a precautionary measure, he said.

However, his test report is yet to arrive, Pratap said.

Hridayesh will not attend Sunday's meeting of the state assembly's business advisory committee ahead of its monsoon session beginning on September 23.

It is likely to be attended by Deputy Leader of Opposition and Ranikhet MLA Karan Mahra.