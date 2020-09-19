Uttarakhand Leader of Oppn Hridayesh tests Covid-19 +ve

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 19 2020, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 16:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for Covid-19, Pradesh Congress vice president Dhirendra Pratap said on Saturday.

Her test report came positive late on Friday night. Hridayesh is being brought here to be admitted at the Max Hospital, he said.

She had been admitted at Shushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani on Friday morning after being diagnosed with pneumonia, Pratap said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

PCC president Pritam Singh also went into isolation on Saturday as a precautionary measure, he said.

However, his test report is yet to arrive, Pratap said.

Hridayesh will not attend Sunday's meeting of the state assembly's business advisory committee ahead of its monsoon session beginning on September 23.

It is likely to be attended by Deputy Leader of Opposition and Ranikhet MLA Karan Mahra. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 