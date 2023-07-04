Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.
Also Read: Three leopards found dead in Bandipur forest area
Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.
It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.
The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean
Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll