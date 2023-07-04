Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, forest officer said.

PTI
PTI, Maharajganj (UP),
  • Jul 04 2023, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 14:31 ist
It was not immediately known how the big cat died. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Also Read: Three leopards found dead in Bandipur forest area

Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.

It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.

India News
leopard
Uttar Pradesh
wildlife

