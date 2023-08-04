Lok Sabha set for stormy session in last week

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a stormy session in its last week, as the discussions on the no-confidence motion against the government will come up from Tuesday to Thursday. With the Supreme Court staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, it is likely that he squares off with prime minister Narendra Modi on key issues. With Gandhi likely to be reinstated, fireworks on the floor of the House is to be expected.

A senior Cabinet minister said that the prime minister is likely to speak on the no-confidence motion on Thursday and that the government was willing to hold a discussion on Manipur on Friday, the last day of the session.

As soon as the Supreme Court verdict was announced, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to restore Gandhi’s membership.

“We are happy after the Supreme Court passed the verdict. Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the Parliament was felt. Through Point Of Information, I told the Chairman in the Parliament about the SC’s decision and said that his membership should be reinstated at the earliest,” Chowdhury told reporters at Parliament. The Speaker told him that a decision will be taken as soon as the application is received.

A senior BJP MP said that there’s a feeling among treasury bench members that they scored a self-goal in the matter since Gandhi will come back to the House with a lot of aplomb. Ruling party members, however, also feel that Opposition MPs wasted their time through the session by not taking part in discussions.

“We were willing to hold discussions on the Manipur matter for days, but they stalled it demanding that the PM speak. They could have cornered us on several issues,” a union minister said. “They refused to yield, but spent the whole day discussing the Delhi Ordinance Bill on Thursday.”

Monday will be the last day when legislative business will be taken up, said government leaders. While the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha on Monday, key legislations such as The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.