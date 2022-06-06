Lone saffron leader in Nupur Sharma’s support when all parties bay for her blood

In the wake of the international incident caused by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s disparaging remarks on The Prophet, opposition leaders have demanded for her immediate arrest. However, one right-wing leader has come to Sharma’s defence saying the latter was punished for “speaking the truth”.

Sharma made some objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate, which cause furore among the Muslim community, within India as well as abroad. Although the ruling party immediately suspended Sharma—it expelled its other leader Naveen Jindal over his objectionable tweet against Islam—Opposition parties were not satisfied with the punitive action.

“Mere suspension is not enough…she must be sent to jail under stringent legal provisions. BJP should take strict action against its leaders, who have been spewing venom against a religion,” Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party leaders, too, demanded arrest of Sharma and Jindal. “BJP is trying to shield its leaders…both Sharma and Jindal should have been arrested,” a senior party leader said.

Sadhvi Prachi, on the other hand, defended Sharma. The firebrand saffron leader said there was nothing wrong in what Sharma had said. “Nupur has been punished for speaking the truth,” Prachi told reporters in Muzaffarnagar on Monday. “It is really ridiculous…how can one be punished for speaking the truth? Truth can never be defeated,” the Sadhvi said.

“Everyone who believes in Sanatan Dharma is in support of Nupur and Naveen,” Prachi said.

The leader also pointed finger at AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi, questioning why there has been no action taken against him when he had been “spewing venom” for a long time. “Why does the government not take action against him…why is he not arrested,” Prachi said.