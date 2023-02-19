LPG cylinder catches fire during wedding preparation; 2 dead, 1 injured

Two women were charred to death and another was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire during a wedding preparation here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Agra said, "In KK Nagar locality under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra, Gas Cylinder caught fire due to which two women were burnt to death."

"One person was injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital in Agra. The gas cylinder caught fire due to loosening of the pin and due to which it caught fire," he added.

The deceased are identified as Leela and Sheela and they are the residents of Nagla Budi in Agra, ACP said, adding, their bodies were sent to the mortuary and legal action will be taken after the investigation.