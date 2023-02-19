Cylinder catches fire amid wedding preparation; 2 dead

LPG cylinder catches fire during wedding preparation; 2 dead, 1 injured

The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Feb 19 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two women were charred to death and another was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire during a wedding preparation here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Agra said, "In KK Nagar locality under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra, Gas Cylinder caught fire due to which two women were burnt to death."

"One person was injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital in Agra. The gas cylinder caught fire due to loosening of the pin and due to which it caught fire," he added.

The deceased are identified as Leela and Sheela and they are the residents of Nagla Budi in Agra, ACP said, adding, their bodies were sent to the mortuary and legal action will be taken after the investigation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

LPG
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A flowery touch to flavours

A flowery touch to flavours

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

Kindness is a butterfly

Kindness is a butterfly

 