Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Ludhiana gas leak incident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.
Eleven people, including three children, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday, with authorities suspecting that dumping of some chemicals in the sewer led to the noxious emission.
लुधियाना में हुए हादसे में बच्चों और महिलाओं समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से मुझे अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सभी शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा प्रभावित हुए सभी लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2023
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the accident in Ludhiana. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.
Four people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the area where the incident took place has been sealed, according to officials.
