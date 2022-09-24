Madhya Pradesh MP cleans school toilet with bare hands

Madhya Pradesh BJP MP sends 'strong message' by cleaning school toilet with bare hands

This is not the first time that the BJP leader has made headlines for taking matters of cleanliness into his own hands

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 24 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 16:39 ist
BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Janardan Mishra seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands. Credit: Video screengrab from Twitter/@Janardan_BJP

Known for walking the talk when it comes to promoting 'Swachhta', BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Janardan Mishra was seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands in a now-viral video. 

As per a Times of India report, Mishra had gone for an inspection at a girls' school in the Khatkhari area of the Rewa district. When he found that the toilet was not clean, he decided to clean it himself. Mishra used his bare hands as there were no gloves or brushes available to clean the toilet.

He then shared the video on Twitter tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the Seva Pakhwada being run by the party, Yuva Morcha cleaned the toilets of the school after the tree plantation program in the Girls School Khatkhari," he tweeted.

As per the report, this is not the first time that the BJP leader has made headlines for taking matters into his own hands when it comes to cleanliness. He has, in the past, driven a waste collection vehicle, cleaned a primary school's toilet, cleaned roads, and also cleaned a toilet at a quarantine centre in Rewa during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this exercise, he told the publication, his aim was to send a "strong message to the public". "No brush or gloves were available at the school, so I decided to use bare hands to clean the toilet. I think it clearly makes a difference and gives out a strong message to the public," he said.

