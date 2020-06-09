Madhya Pradesh: Priest, six others booked for reopening temple in red zone

Priest, 6 other reopen temple in red zone in MP; booked

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 09 2020, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 01:57 ist

A temple official-cum-priest and six others were booked on Monday by police in Bhopal district for allegedly opening a temple located in a red zone in violation of the lockdown norms, an official said.

The main accused Chandrashekhar Tiwari and others opened the Vaishnodham Adarsh temple located in Tinshed area and performed puja despite prohibitory orders issued by district collector, said TT Nagar police station in-charge Sanjiv Kumar Chowksey.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said, adding that no arrest is made so far.

