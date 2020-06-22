Vendor tests COVID-19 positive in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Vendor tests positive in Gwalior, contact tracing begins

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Jun 22 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 16:30 ist

A 28-year-old street vendor was detected with novel coronavirus infection in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the district administration on Monday asked people who may have come in contact with him to come forward to get themselves tested.

District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the man's report returned positive on Sunday night after he had gone to a hospital on Wednesday complaining of fever.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He sold momos (steamed dumplings) at Goal Ka Mandir and CP Colony, and those who had come in contact must approach the district hospital, Singh added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Tomar said 12 people had come forward and contacted the hospital on Monday after the appeal.

As on Sunday evening, the COVID-19 count in Gwalior stood at 286, while two people have died of the infection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 