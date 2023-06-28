Madrasa teacher arrested in Uttar Pradesh for sexually exploiting minor

Madrasa teacher held in UP for sexually abusing minor

The survivor also used to study in the same madrasa.

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Jun 28 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 12:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A madrasa teacher has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in Kanpur district. The police has registered a case on the complaint of the minor.

According to the survivor, the accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, runs a madrasa in one of the portions of his house. She also used to study in that madrasa. In her complaint, she stated that in 2018, she left the madrasa. It is alleged that even after this maulana would call her home over one pretext or other and used to sexually abuse her.

Also Read | Godman arrested for sexually assaulting minor at Vizag ashram

On January 22, he called her to his house asking her to cook food as his wife was ill.

“However, on reaching there, he drugged me and raped me. He also made a video of the act. When I resisted, he assaulted me,” said the complainant.

After this, by threatening to make the video viral, he started physically abusing her often. Station in-charge Bithoor, Atul Singh, said that the accused, who was trying to flee, has been arrested on Tuesday.

