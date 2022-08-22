'Mahapanchayat': Why are farmers protesting in Delhi's Jantar Mantar?

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha carried out its 'mahapanchayat' at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, which was expected to be attended by farmers from different states.

"The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others," said Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat'.

He, however, added that the police is yet to give permission for the 'mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar.

Kohar said farmers coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped on Sunday night and not allowed to reach Jantar Mantar. They were taken to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj and Moti Bagh and later released, he said.

He further said that earlier during the farmers' movement, the central government had promised to consider all their demands but they did "nothing".

"So here we are again to discuss and raise our demands and chalk out future strategy of the movement," Kohar said.

Farmers have petitioned the 'mahapanchayat' to demand justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri victims' families and the release of imprisoned farmers.

Additionally, the farmers' organisation called for the detention of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The correct implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops has also been demanded by farmer organisations. During their year-long protest against the farm laws, they had also asked for the dismissal of cases that had been filed against the farmers.

In November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had camped at border points around Delhi against Centre's three farm laws, which were repealed a year later.

The farmers had suspended their movement in December last year after the Centre assured them to consider their other demands concerning legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against them, among others.

The Delhi Police beefed up security at the Singhu border in the national capital ahead of the call by farmers to protest at the Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was on Sunday detained by the Delhi Police while entering the national capital to participate in the protest.

Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), alleged that the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

"The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," Tikait tweeted.

"Adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a foolproof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard," said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).

(With inputs from agencies)