Majority of shops shuts, situation remains tense in Jahangirpuri

Normal life remained impacted as a majority of shops kept their shutters down on Monday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where the situation remained tense following the violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

There was heavy police presence in the area and only a few locals were occasionally seen on the roads.

The entire area has been barricaded with police asking people to take another route.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police investigation team came under a "minor" attack after it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri.

A crime branch officer suffered injuries in the stone-pelting, locals said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members.

"His family members pelted two stones at the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now," she said.

Meanwhile, officials from the crime branch were seen collecting footage of CCTV cameras from shops regarding the incident.

Roshan, who owns a shop in C block which is a short walk from the mosque, was called by police to open the establishment so that the CCTV footage could be taken.

"We are scared. What will happen next. We closed our shop after the incident. We live nearby. We were called by the police to open the shop so that the CCTV footage can be taken," the 50-year-old mother of two, told PTI while waiting for police to come.

The police have pitched tents near the barricades.

However, a few shops were seen open in G block which is around 200 meters away from the mosque.

On Saturday, the protests were also reported at the G block.

Rajesh Mishra, who owns a pet shop, said: "The police have not prevented us from opening the shops. People are scared that's why they have kept them closed."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday held a press conference and said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

He said some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to everyone to ignore them.

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward.

