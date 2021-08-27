Man arrested for making indecent remarks against Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly using inappropriate language against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a phone call.

A complaint was filed by district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini (Hiyuva), Rajiv Singh Chandel on Thursday that he got a call from an unidentified man who verbally abused him and gave him death threats.

He alleged that the caller also made indecent remarks against the chief minister, Ballia Superintendent of Police Ramkaran Nayyar said.

“A case was registered against the man under relevant sections of IPC and the Information Technology Act at the Nagra Police Station on Thursday,” he said.

The police later found that the mobile number in question belonged to Ankit Yadav of Kothwa village and he was arrested, the officer added.