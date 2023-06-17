Man axed to death in J&K's Doda, accused arrested

A 66-year-old man was axed to death over a dispute related to the extraction of stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Bharov Singh (31), was arrested from the forested Gandoh area within four hours of the murder, a police official said.

Singh attacked Ram Krishan with an axe in Gandoh area Friday evening, killing him on-the-spot, the official said, adding a woman Anju Devi (42) was also left injured.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and intercepted the accused in the higher reaches of the forest area. While being arrested, the accused also injured himself with the weapon of offence, the official said.

The official said prima facie the incident seems to have happened on some old family disputes between two groups.

"Initially, there were some heated arguments over stones extraction which later led to the incident of murderous attack," the official said, adding further investigation is on.