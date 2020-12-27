Man dies after brutal assault, 6 booked, 2 cops suspended in Madhya Pradesh

A 50-year-old man who suffered internal organ injuries last month after a group of six people allegedly pumped air into his anus with a compressor machine pipe has died, leading to the suspension of two policemen for dereliction of duty on Sunday, an official from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh said.

The family of Parmanand Dhakat has claimed he died on December 25 after the manager of a crushing unit, identified as Rajesh Rai, and five of his men, on November 8, inserted the compressor machine pipe in his anus and released air, Pohri Sub Divisional Officer of Police Niranjan Rajput said.

The incident took place in Ghazigarh village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarter, and Dhakat, a labourer at the crushing unit where Rai is manager, was taken to Gwalior and Jaipur for treatment before being brought back to the district hospital here where he died of internal organ injuries, the SDOP said.

"The family has claimed they lodged a complaint with Govardhan police station but no FIR was registered. A case of murder has now been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel has placed Govardhan police station in charge inspector Raghavendra Yadav and sub inspector Pramod Tiwari under suspension for dereliction of duty, officials said.

Incidentally, a case under lighter charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered on Saturday, and stricter provisions were invoked after Dhakat's kin protested on Sunday, sources said.

They said Dhakat may have been assaulted over a wage dispute with the crusher unit management.