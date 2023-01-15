Man dies in J&K’s Rajouri, 3 cops suspended

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 15 2023, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 05:52 ist
Credit: iStock Images

A 23-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday, adding three cops were suspended in connection with the case.

Sher Singh, a resident of Dagal village of Kalakote sub-division in Rajouri district, used to work in Sunderbani as a labourer and was reported missing while returning to his home on Thursday to celebrate Lohri festival, the official said. However, they said he was later found dead and his body was handed over to his family for last rites.

His family refused to perform his last rites and instead blocked the road at Solko Morh, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death and action against the policemen. "On Friday, we came to know that he was lying in a drunken state at Siot and instead of shifting him to hospital, the policemen took him to the police station,” a relative of the deceased said.

On the assurance of fair investigation and legal action by Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal and Nowshera Sub Divisional Police Officer Tusif Ahmed, the officials said the body was shifted to community health centre Kalakote for postmortem on Saturday evening. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam said three police personnel deployed at police naka Bakhar falling under Dharamsal police station have been placed under suspension for not taking the man to hospital. "The inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case,” the officer said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Rajouri

