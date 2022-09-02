MP's arrested 'stoneman' may have killed more guards

Man held for 'killing' security guards in Sagar is suspected to have killed another in Bhopal

The killings of three guards in Sagar city earlier this week had created panic and led to speculation about a serial killer being on the loose

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  Sep 02 2022, 12:37 ist
  updated: Sep 02 2022, 13:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested here on Friday for alleged involvement in the `serial killing' of three security guards in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city with police claiming that he had killed a security guard in Bhopal too. The killings of three guards in Sagar city earlier this week had created panic and led to speculation about a serial killer being on the loose.

Also Read — 3 security guards murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar in 72 hrs, cops suspect same culprit behind 2 killings

Confirming the arrest of a person in the case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the accused had allegedly killed a security guard in the state capital too. The accused had killed one Sonu Verma (23) by hitting him with a piece of a marble pillar, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told PTI.

Verma was working as a security guard in a marble shop in Khajuri area of Bhopal district, she added. “We picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar. Our investigations are underway,” Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag had told PTI earlier in the morning. 

Madhya Pradesh
Crime
India News

