Man shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for criticising Tablighi Jamaat

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, about 200 kilometres from here, on Sunday allegedly for criticising the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) for 'spreading' coronavirus infection in the country.

According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Lautan Nishad was shot dead after a heated debate with a member of the other community at Modha village over spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The alleged culprit, identified as Mohammed Sona, also a resident of the same village, tried to escape after perpetrating the crime but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Sources said that the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the culprit in addition to other relevant sections of the IPC. UP government announced a financial compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Sources said that tension prevailed in the village and security personnel in strength have been deployed to maintain law and order.