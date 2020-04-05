Man shot dead in UP for criticising Tablighi Jamaat

Man shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for criticising Tablighi Jamaat

Sources said that tension prevailed in the village and security personnel in strength have been deployed to maintain law and order

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 05 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 17:47 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, about 200 kilometres from here, on Sunday allegedly for criticising the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) for 'spreading' coronavirus infection in the country.

According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Lautan Nishad was shot dead after a heated debate with a member of the other community at Modha village over spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The alleged culprit, identified as Mohammed Sona, also a resident of the same village, tried to escape after perpetrating the crime but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Sources said that the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the culprit in addition to other relevant sections of the IPC. UP government announced a financial compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Sources said that tension prevailed in the village and security personnel in strength have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tablighi Jamaat
murder
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 