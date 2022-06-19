Man strangles live-in partner to death in Delhi

Man strangles live-in partner to death in Delhi, surrenders

According to police, the couple used to often quarrel over raising their nine children

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 17:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 38-year-old man surrendered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in outer Delhi after strangling his live-in partner to death, police said on Sunday.

The accused named Vijay, who works as a labourer, has a two-year-old child with his now deceased partner, identified as Santoshi Devi, they said.

According to police, the couple used to often quarrel over raising their nine children. Both Vijay and Devi had four children each from their first marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on Saturday, around 8:45 pm, Vijay came to Bhalswa Dairy police station and confessed to have murdered Devi, whose body was found in the bathroom.

A case under sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, the DCP said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

A look at power father-child duos in politics

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

 