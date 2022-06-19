Man strangles live-in partner to death in Delhi, surrenders

A 38-year-old man surrendered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in outer Delhi after strangling his live-in partner to death, police said on Sunday.

The accused named Vijay, who works as a labourer, has a two-year-old child with his now deceased partner, identified as Santoshi Devi, they said.

According to police, the couple used to often quarrel over raising their nine children. Both Vijay and Devi had four children each from their first marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on Saturday, around 8:45 pm, Vijay came to Bhalswa Dairy police station and confessed to have murdered Devi, whose body was found in the bathroom.

A case under sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, the DCP said.