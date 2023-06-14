Man strips son, ties hands and legs and forces him to sit on railway track in UP

In a shocking incident, a man, in a bid to punish his son, allegedly forced him to sit on the railway tracks after stripping him and tying his hands and legs in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

According to the reports, the man, identified as Anurag Gupta, a resident of Hardoi town, was angry with his son, a student of fifth standard, as he had been out since morning without any information.

Reports said that Gupta thrashed his son before stripping him and tying his hands and legs with a plastic rope. He then took him to the nearby railway tracks and forced him to sit there. Gupta himself sat nearby and allegedly waited for the train.

Sources said that the boy could be rescued only after the other residents of the locality reached there on getting the information.

The matter came to light when a video showing the naked boy with his hands and legs tied sitting on the railway tracks went viral on the social media platforms on Tuesday.

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swung into action and apprehended Gupta later. Police said that during interrogation Gupta said that he was angry with his son as he (son) roamed here and there all day and rarely went to school.

Police officials said in Hardoi that they were investigating the video to ascertain the facts. ''We will ensure stern action if the video was found to be authentic,'' said a senior police official.