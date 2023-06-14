UP: Man strips son, forces him to sit on railway track

Man strips son, ties hands and legs and forces him to sit on railway track in UP

Reports said that Gupta thrashed his son before stripping him and tying his hands and legs with a plastic rope

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 14 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 19:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a man, in a bid to punish his son, allegedly forced him to sit on the railway tracks after stripping him and tying his hands and legs in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

According to the reports, the man, identified as Anurag Gupta, a resident of Hardoi town, was angry with his son, a student of fifth standard, as he had been out since morning without any information.

Reports said that Gupta thrashed his son before stripping him and tying his hands and legs with a plastic rope. He then took him to the nearby railway tracks and forced him to sit there. Gupta himself sat nearby and allegedly waited for the train.

Also Read | Man kills woman over who will fill water first from handpump in MP village, held
 

Sources said that the boy could be rescued only after the other residents of the locality reached there on getting the information. 

The matter came to light when a video showing the naked boy with his hands and legs tied sitting on the railway tracks went viral on the social media platforms on Tuesday. 

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swung into action and apprehended Gupta later. Police said that during interrogation Gupta said that he was angry with his son as he (son) roamed here and there all day and rarely went to school. 

Police officials said in Hardoi that they were investigating the video to ascertain the facts. ''We will ensure stern action if the video was found to be authentic,'' said a senior police official.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crimes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 