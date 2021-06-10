Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,170 cr

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and said the state government was committed to ensuring equitable development.

Reiterating the commitment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Khattar said the developmental projects were related to education, health, sports, strengthening road connectivity, water and power.

During a state-level programme held through video conferencing, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 98 projects in 16 districts including Karnal, Panchkula, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Jind, Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar and Rohtak.

This includes the inauguration of various projects of over Rs 200 crore and laying of the foundation stone of other projects costing around Rs 900 crore, an official statement said here.

Speaking at the event, Khattar said that in the past seven years, the BJP-led government has ensured equitable development of all the 90 assembly constituencies in the state while believing in the mantra of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'.

"In the last seven years, the state government has been dedicatedly working towards swiftly taking the state forward on the development track," he said.

He added that in the implementation of many schemes by the state government, Haryana has become a role model for other states.

"The campaign to make the villages of the state free from 'Lal Dora' (land that is part of the village 'abadi' or habitation and is used for non-agriculture purposes only) that was launched by the Haryana government was later adopted by the Centre under the title of SVAMITVA yojana," he said.

Khattar said realising the need for water conservation with water table going down in many parts, the Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana was launched last year to encourage farmers for crop diversification and to save ground water for future generations.

Under this scheme, an appeal was made to the farmers of the state to adopt alternative crops in place of water-guzzling paddy, he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition for alleging that the state government has discontinued tubewell connections to farmers, he said this was not true.

Various steps are being taken to provide adequate water facilities for irrigation purposes to the peasants, he added.

"Under these steps, micro-irrigation (drip irrigation system) is being encouraged in the areas where the water table is below 100 feets," he said.

He said that for micro-irrigation, a subsidy of up to 85 per cent is being provided to the farmers.

He said that the government would provide tubewell connections to the farmers in the areas where the groundwater level is less than 100 feets and a micro-irrigation system would be implemented in the areas with more depth.

"A tubewell connection would be given for any farmer who has tube-well motor of below 15 BHP (brake horsepower). This decision has been taken to promote micro-irrigation," he said.

Listing several schemes launched for the benefit of farmers, he said constant efforts have been made by the state government to further strengthen the 'mandi' system across Haryana.

"An amount of around Rs 7,000 crore would be spent on establishing an international horticulture market in Ganaur," he said.