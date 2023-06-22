Many detained amid stir over removal of a portion of temple in Delhi's Mandawali

Several protesters were on Thursday detained following a scuffle between locals and police over authorities' move to remove portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali, reported news agency PTI.

Locals have been staging protest against removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali.

Visuals on PTI showed protesting women with 'lathis' (sticks) as locals continued their stir.

VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between locals and police amid protest against authorities' move to remove portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali. Several protesters were detained. pic.twitter.com/A4wc2pTo5E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

Visuals of protesting women with 'lathis' (sticks) as locals oppose removal of portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali. pic.twitter.com/kEzO2PT7mI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

