Many detained amid stir over removal of a portion of temple in Delhi's Mandawali

Many detained in Delhi amid stir over temple

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 12:09 ist
Several protesters were on Thursday detained following a scuffle between locals and police over authorities' move to remove portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali, reported news agency PTI.

Visuals on PTI showed protesting women with 'lathis' (sticks) as locals continued their stir.

More details to follow...

