Many detained amid stir over removal of a portion of temple in Delhi's Mandawali

Several protesters were on Thursday detained following a scuffle between locals and police over authorities' move to remove portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali, reported news agency PTI.
Locals have been staging protest against removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali.
Visuals on PTI showed protesting women with 'lathis' (sticks) as locals continued their stir.
VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between locals and police amid protest against authorities' move to remove portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali. Several protesters were detained. pic.twitter.com/A4wc2pTo5E
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023
Visuals of protesting women with 'lathis' (sticks) as locals oppose removal of portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali. pic.twitter.com/kEzO2PT7mI
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023
More details to follow...
