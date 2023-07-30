Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward arrested in Jharkhand

Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on head arrested in Jharkhand

The Maoist was arrested from the forest early morning.

PTI
PTI, Garhwa (Jharkhand),
  • Jul 30 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 19:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A leader of a splinter group of the banned CPI(Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested on Sunday in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the Chete Patsar forest under the Ramkanda Police Station limits, around 205 km from the state capital Ranchi, and apprehended the leader of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, Ranka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar said.

Also Read | Surrendered naxalites narrate woes

Manoj Parhiya, the self-styled sub-zonal commander of the outlawed extremist group, was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and was arrested from the forest early morning, the SDPO said.

Parhiya, a resident of Goreya Karam village in the district, had earlier associated with the banned outfit Tritiya Sammenlan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkahnd
Maoist

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 