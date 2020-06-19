Martyred jawan's body to reach his village in MP

Martyred jawan's body to reach his village in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 19 2020, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 04:46 ist
Army personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Bihar regimental jawans, who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The mortal remains of martyred soldier Nayak Deepak Singh will reach his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday morning, an official said.

Singh was among 20 Indian Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

"The mortal remains of the martyred soldier reached Prayagraj from Leh in the evening. On Friday morning his body will be brought to his ancestral village Faranda for last rites with full military honours," the official said.

Paying tributes to Deepak Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his family will be paid an honorarium of Rs one crore and given a pucca house.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

He salutes the sacrifice made by the martyred soldier who laid down his life for the nation happily, Chouhan said.

A member of the family will also be given a government job, he said.

Rewa division commissioner Rajesh Jain and collector T Illaiya Raja visited Faranda on Thursday to oversee arrangements for the funeral.

"I will come on leave after lockdown ends," were the parting words of Deepak to his grand-mother when he spoke to her last on phone.

He had got married in November 2019.

He joined the Army in 2013 and was posted at Galwan valley in Ladakh with Bihar Regiment.

His father Gajraj Singh is a farmer, while elder brother Prakash Singh is also an armyman and posted at Jaisalmer, family sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
India
China
Line of Actual Control
India-China border
Galwan Valley
Ladakh
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Coronavirus may infect respiratory centre of brain'

'Coronavirus may infect respiratory centre of brain'

What changes are proposed to the Land Reforms Act?

What changes are proposed to the Land Reforms Act?

Satellite pics show Chinese activity with India

Satellite pics show Chinese activity with India

 