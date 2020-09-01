McLeodganj's iconic Nowrojee & Sons general store to be shut after 160 years

The 160-year-old iconic store of McLeodganj Nowrojee & Sons General Merchants is all set to shut down next month. The store is located in the heart of the town, just about a kilometre away from Tibetian leader Dalai lama's residence, Hindustan Times reported.

The store owned by the Parsi family is considered one of the oldest shops in Himachal Pradesh, open since the British era. The store-cum-residence has been home to six generations of the family. The legacy ends as the property has been sold and the family is in the midst of winding up the business.

Nauzer Nowrojee was considered one of the most popular owners in the family and was also a close friend of the Dalai Lama for 60 years before Nowrojee passed away in 2002.

Nauzer's younger son Parvez Nowrojee was running the store since 2010 with the help of a caretaker. Parvez says selling the store was a tough decision.

"Sometimes you have to let go things,"(sic) he said.

Nauzer's elder son Kurush is a tea business owner in West Bengal.

Nowrojees manufactured various products such as aerated drinks, mineral water, groceries, bakery products. They also sold wine, tobacco, and even arms and ammunition.

The shop's closure has disappointed local residents. “This store is witness to many a historic event and how the towns of Dharamshala and McLeodganj evolved,” says Prem Sagar, 58, who runs a book shop and tours and travel business opposite the store. “It’s is a sad moment for people like me who were emotionally attached to the store. But change is the law of nature and this is how history is created,” he said.

Another resident, Kul Prakash Sharma, 50, said: “We will miss this store that is synonymous with McLeodganj. I have a collection of labels and stickers from this shop. They will now become souvenirs. I’ve heard the wooden structure will be gone soon.”

These days, the store sells newspapers and magazines. The wooden structure of the store houses antiques such as Petromax 835 Special, a Germany-made hanging wick lamp.

Advertising posters from the British era, Blue Bird toffees, and old wine and beer bottles are also available.

Cases of important cigarette brands Passing Show, Craven A, and Number Ten Virginia can be seen.