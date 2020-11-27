Mehbooba Mufti put under house detention, says daughter Iltija

Mehbooba Mufti put under house detention: Daughter

Mufti was put under house detention on Friday morning by the authorities, a local news agency quoting Itija said

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 27 2020, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 10:50 ist
Her daughter said that Mehbooba was going to visit the party's youth-wing president Waheed Para. Credit: PTi

Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, was on Friday put under house arrest, her daughter Iltija Mufti said.

A local news agency, KNO, said that Mufti was put under house detention on Friday morning by the authorities quoting Itija.

Her daughter said that Mehbooba was going to visit the party's youth-wing president Waheed Para, who was arrested by the NIA a few days ago, she was disallowed.

“Is this what you call democracy where you don't have any right to exercise your freedom of speech and expression. You are being threatened and intimidated for raising a voice on anything,” Iltija said.

Meanwhile, no official has confirmed Mufti’s house detention so far.

Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti

