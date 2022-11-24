5 Knives seized from Aftab's MP flat sent for forensics

Mehrauli killing: 5 knives seized from Poonawala's Chhatarpur flat sent for forensics

However, police said, the saw used to cut her body is yet to be recovered

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 19:30 ist
Police conduct search operation at Mehrauli forest area during investigation of Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 20. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police has seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Aftab Poonawala who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into 35 pieces, sources said on Thursday.

The knives have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime, the sources in the police department said.

Also Read | 'Aftab will kill and cut me into pieces': Shraddha Walkar's SOS to police

"If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time," said a source.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. The murder occurred in the month of May.

