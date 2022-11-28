Mehrauli murder: Accused Aftab Poonawala kept on 'suicide watch' at Tihar Jail

The Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala, who is in Tihar Jail has been put on suicide watch, according to a Times of India report.

Suicide watch refers to an intense monitoring process undertaken by prison officials or wardens to ensure that a prisoner cannot harm himself or herself. The jail officials have been told to ensure that Poonawala did not have access to any item that he could use to harm himself. Lodged in Jail Number 4 for first-time offenders, the murder accused shares his cell with two small-time criminals who have also been asked to keep an eye on him.

Poonawala was medically examined before being sent to the cell and precautions for his safety and security had been taken, said a prison official.

The report also cited jail sources who said that Poonawala had been calm so far and had shown restraint while in prison. He had been speaking to his cellmates and sleeping peacefully, the sources said. "During his interaction with jail staff, he showed no remorse or regret," a source was quoted as saying. "He told them that it was his first visit to a jail and that he wanted to know about the food quality, timings and other facilities provided."

Poonawala had shown reluctance in talking about his case with the prisoners in his cell, according to the TOI report. The two inmates with him were asked not to mention the case. Poonawala has also not been provided with newspapers. In case Poonawala needs to be taken out of his cell for jail procedures, he will be accompanied by two prison employees.

Poonawala's two remaining polygraph test sessions have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini. The narco test is likely to be on Dec. 5, sources said.

Poonawala is accused of strangling Shraddha, 27, to death and sawing her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi. He then allegedly dumped the body parts across the city over several days.

Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the polygraph test, which is also known as a lie detector test. The last session of about three hours was held on Friday.