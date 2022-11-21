Police move application for Aftab's polygraph test

Mehrauli murder: Police move application for conducting Aftab's polygraph test

The court on Thursday directed police to complete the narco analysis test within five days while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 17:39 ist
Aftab Poonawalla, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. Credit: PTI File Photo

 

The Delhi police on Monday moved an application in court here for conducting a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawalla, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner six months ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla referred the matter to Judge Vijayshree Rathore, who had earlier heard the application on Poonawala's narco analysis test.

The court had on Thursday directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

The application was moved on Monday on the ground that Poonawala is providing incorrect information and misleading police, a court source said.

Narco-analysis is a controlled intravenous administration of hypnotic medication on a suspect to get information that would usually not be revealed in the normal state.

A polygraph popularly referred to as a lie detector test, records several physiological indices like blood pressure, respiratory rate, and pulse while a suspect is asked a series of questions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Mehrauli murder case
polygraph test

What's Brewing

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

 