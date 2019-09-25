MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal

The meteorological department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rains on Friday and Saturday in Himachal Pradesh, even as light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in the state.

A 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall in plains and low and middle hills of the state on September 27-28 has been issued, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

'Yellow' is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

Singh said some places in the state have been receiving light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday evening.

Renuka Jee in Sirmaur district received the highest 27 mm rain, followed by Bilaspur (3 mm) and Dalhousie and Nahan (1 mm each), he added.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at 9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.