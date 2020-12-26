Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

Militant killed, 2 security personnel hurt in Shopian

PTI
Srinagar,
  Dec 26 2020
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 00:32 ist

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

Two soldiers were injured in the gunfight and were taken to a medical facility, the official added.

When the last reports came in, the operation was going on and further details were awaited.

