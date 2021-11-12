Militant killed in Srinagar was planning 'fidayeen' attack, says J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said that a militant killed in Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday night was allegedly planning a fidayeen (suicide) attack in the city.

The slain militant was identified by police as Aamir Riyaz, a resident of Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district affiliated with prescribed militant outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind.

Inspector General of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said he was a relative of an accused in the February 2019 suicide attack in Lethpora Pulwama that left 40 paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

He claimed that Riyaz, who was killed in a brief shoot-out in Bemina area of the city late Thursday evening, was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack in Srinagar. Police said an AK 47 rifle was recovered from the possession of the slain ultra.

A high alert was sounded in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley after back-to-back targeted attacks on civilians that left 11 people dead last month. A police constable and a salesman were killed last week in separate attacks in the city.

Additional measures that include speculative cordon-and-search-operations, frisking and extra-surveillance has been heightened to keep a check on militant activities in the city, a senior police officer told DH.

In Srinagar, extra-check points manned jointly by police and CRPF have been established at several places. At check-points, traffic movement is being monitored very closely.

