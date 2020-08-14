Minor fire breaks out at LNJP hospital in Delhi

Minor fire breaks out at LNJP hospital in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A minor fire broke out at LNJP Hospital in central Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

The Fire Department said it received information about the blaze around 11 am.

"At 11.05 am a fire in electric wires at gate no 2 of gyanic ward of LNJP hosp was received, fire was immediately brought under control by DFS. No damage to hosp," Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, tweeted.

According to an official from LNJP, some electric wires were hanging low and they came in contact with water that had collected due to rains on Thursday.

He said a minor fire broke out at 11.30 am.

A fire tender was sent to the hospital, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
Fire

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 