Minority community member shot at in Kashmir

Unidentified militants shot at and injured a civilian from a minority community in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that the civilian was shot at by militants in Pombay village of Kulgam this evening. The injured, identified as Satish Kumar, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

No militant organisation claimed responsibility for the attack till this report was filed. There has been a spurt in attacks on non-locals and members of minority communities in Kashmir since the Center abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019.

During this period, 14 civilians, including four Kashmiri Pandits and non-local workers, have been killed while dozens others were injured.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be the frontal organization of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks in the last two years saying the new domicile law was “unacceptable” and everyone other than indigenous Kashmiris would be treated as "occupiers” if they purchase property in J&K.

The new wave of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers started after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a disturbing film on the exodus of Pandits from the Valley at the start of militancy in 1990. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has no doubt portrayed their pain, struggle and suffering, but at the same time vilified common Kashmiri Muslims as well.

