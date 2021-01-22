Missing Rajasthan teen traced to Pakistan

A 19-year-old teenager who had gone missing in November from Rajasthan's Barmer district has been found stranded in Pakistan, a top BSF official said on Thursday.

The Pakistan authorities have confirmed his custody with their police, he said.

Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan international border, had gone missing from his home.

His family members lodged a complaint with the Bijrad police station on November 16 but he remained untraceable.

"We held a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers to check in case the boy had crossed over to Pakistan. After several meetings, they confirmed his custody with the Sindh police in Pakistan," BSF DIG M L Garg told PTI.

He said the Pakistan Rangers informed him that he will be handed over after completion of legal formalities. How he entered Pakistan will be known after his return to India, he added.

Barmer SP Anand Sharma said police had launched a search operation for the teenager but to no avail. He said later the BSF officials were asked to take up the matter with the Pakistan authorities. Police on Thursday again wrote to the BSF to take up the matter.