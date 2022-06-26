Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

In Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi described Mithali as 'one of the most talented cricketers in India'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 15:28 ist
Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid glowing tributes to Mithali Raj and conveyed his best wishes to the legendary former Indian skipper who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Having made her debut at the age of 16, Mithali brought an end to an illustrious 23-year career, finishing as the most capped player, the highest run-scorer and the most successful women's captain.

In Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi described Mithali as "one of the most talented cricketers in India".

"Her retirement from cricket has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future," the prime minister said.

Since making her debut on June 26, 1999 against Ireland, Mithali represented the country in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

In 333 international matches, the 39-year-old aggregated 10,868 runs across three formats.

She has led India to a record 89 wins from 155 ODIs, ahead of Belinda Clarke who is second in the list with 83 victories.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mithali Raj
Narendra Modi
India News
Mann ki Baat

What's Brewing

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

In gay abandon...

In gay abandon...

Birthing depression

Birthing depression

 