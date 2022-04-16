Mob torches Muslim man's home over marrying Hindu girl in Uttar Pradesh

A mob torched the home of a Muslim man, who apparently converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu girl, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town.

According to eyewitnesses, the mob, which mostly comprised members of a little-known saffron outfit, also set the houses of two relatives of the Muslim man and went on a rampage in the locality, damaging shops and forcing closure of business establishment in Runkata area in the town on Friday.

Police sources said that a Hindu girl had eloped with a Muslim man, who owned a gym in the locality, a few days back. The man, identified as Sajid, later apparently embraced Hinduism and married the girl in Delhi. The couple also posted their pictures and videos of their marriage on social media.

Sources said that the girl released a separate video stating that she was an adult and that she had married Sajid, who changed his name to Sahil after converting, on her own volition.

Police later recovered the girl from Delhi after a missing report was lodged by her parents.

Angry over the relationship, members of the saffron outfit Dharam Jagaran Samanvya Sangh raided the homes of Sajid and his two relatives in Runkata area on Friday and set them on fire after throwing out the belongings.

Eight persons were arrested in connection with the incident, the police said adding that a case was registered in this regard and investigation was on. "We are trying to trace the other accused persons," said a senior police official in Agra on Saturday. The in-charge of the local police outpost was suspended on charges of laxity.

