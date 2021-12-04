PM announces projects worth over Rs 18,000cr in U'khand

Modi announces projects worth over Rs 18,000 cr in poll-bound Uttarakhand

He laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 04 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 16:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of of 18 development projects worth 18 thousand crores, in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in election bound Uttarakhand before addressing a rally at the Parade Ground here to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.

He laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display at the rally venue.

Also Read | Development projects in Uttarakhand part of countrywide connectivity 'mahayagya': PM Modi

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway or economic corridor which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km, and infrastructure development projects for Badrinath which are part of the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Himalayan temple, were among the major projects whose foundation stones were laid by the prime minister.

The 120 mw Vyasi hydro-electricity project, a 38-km long stretch between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58, and a widened 33 km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, which are both part of the all-weather road project, were among the other crucial projects inaugurated by Modi.              

"These projects will help making this decade that of Uttarakhand,'' Modi said at the rally.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Uttarakhand
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

 