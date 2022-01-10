Monkeys throw 2-month-old in water tank in UP town

Monkeys snatch baby, throw it in water tank in UP town

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 10 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 13:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In a shocking incident, a group of monkeys grabbed a two-month-old infant from the terrace of his house and flung the baby in a water tank.

The incident took place on Sunday and the baby died.

According to reports, the baby Keshav Kumar, was sleeping next to his grandmother in a room on the terrace and the door was left open.

The monkeys entered the room and dragged out the baby.

When the grandmother found the baby missing, she raised an alarm and the family began searching for the toddler. He was later found floating in the water tank.

The baby's parents said that the monkeys had tried to take away their baby on an earlier occasion too but alert relatives had thwarted the attempt.

O.P. Singh, Station House officer (SHO) Chandinagar, said, "The monkey menace is a major issue and we are informing forest officials to take necessary action."

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

monkey menace
Uttar Pradesh
India News
offbeat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 