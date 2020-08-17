More gang-rape cases shake Uttar Pradesh, two minors brutalised

Within days after the gang-rape and brutal killing of a minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh has been shaken by two more incidents of gang-rape in different parts of the state.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped before being burnt with cigarette butts in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district of Gorakhpur, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the victim, whose parents worked as labourers at a brick kiln in Gola area in the district, had gone to fetch water from the nearby hand pump on Saturday evening, when she was abducted by two motorbike-borne youths.

They took her to a secluded spot and gang-raped her. They also brutalised the victim by burning her body with cigarette butts, sources said.

The victim was found lying in a semi-conscious state by some locals on Sunday morning, sources said adding that she was admitted to the district hospital.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

In another incident, a minor was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from here.

The police said the victim was abducted by the youths when she had gone to answer the call of nature on Sunday evening and was gang-raped after being taken in a forested area. A case was registered and the culprits were arrested, the police said.

"A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act is registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor's mother. A hunt is on for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the BJP regime in the state for failing to ensure the safety of women and said 'jungle raj' prevailed in UP.