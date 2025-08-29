DH Popcorn | Plane sight: Of glorious, mythical past!

<p>Heard about BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s interaction with students earlier this week? He asked them who the first space traveller was. </p><p>“Neil Armstrong,” the kids said. “I think it was Hanumanji,” he shot back, pleased that he had got the right answer. Now, the one caught in a quandary is the teacher. Should she mark the students right or wrong when they match the mythical imagination of Thakur? And will she become anti-national if she marks certain answers wrong? Another leader, Shivraj Chouhan, said India was the first to fly airplanes. Remember the pushpaka vimana? Our past is truly glorious, no doubt. A small doubt. Did we also have leaders in those days mistakenly opening emergency exits?</p>